Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.