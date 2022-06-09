Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

