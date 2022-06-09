Coin98 Price Reaches $0.74 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $136.80 million and $43.71 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002782 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000251 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00068594 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

