Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace Sells 50,000 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

