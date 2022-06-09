Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $383,972.09 and $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,980.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00582958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00185794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

