Conceal 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,652.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,197.88 or 1.00030087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00191491 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00081645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00112789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00185627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,238,596 coins and its circulating supply is 12,615,495 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

