ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Michael Lance Sells 584,900 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $121.86 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $3,324,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

