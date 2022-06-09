Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down 1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 41.87. 190,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of 56.16. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $19,200,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

