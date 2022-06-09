Contrasting BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.74 $24.71 million N/A N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

