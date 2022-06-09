Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Shares of COO stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.07. 255,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,252. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.36. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.89.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

