Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $30,888.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,800 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $30,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 386.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

