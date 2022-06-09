Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-843 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.62 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,740. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

