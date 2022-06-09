Cowen Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTCH. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.91 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

