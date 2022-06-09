CPChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $146,497.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00191719 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004333 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00327374 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.