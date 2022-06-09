Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CBRL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $162.81.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.