Craig Bentley Acquires 80,000 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Rating) insider Craig Bentley bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,440.00 ($38,446.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.20.
Nova Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
