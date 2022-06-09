Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Decreased by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the period. Crane makes up 4.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Crane worth $46,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

