Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426,540 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up about 5.2% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 6.15% of Credit Acceptance worth $614,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $6.42 on Thursday, hitting $554.30. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.13. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $403.46 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

