Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $299,647.00

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $299,647.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

