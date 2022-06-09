Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.83

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.83 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.33). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 269.60 ($3.38), with a volume of 255,148 shares changing hands.

CRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.46) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.89) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.59.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

