Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.83

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.83 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.33). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 269.60 ($3.38), with a volume of 255,148 shares changing hands.

CRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.46) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.89) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.21).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.59.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.