Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

