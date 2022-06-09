CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.55. 2,906,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.