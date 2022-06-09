CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

CRWD opened at $178.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of -226.38 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

