Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.50. 657,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,510. Cummins has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.47.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

