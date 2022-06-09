CUTcoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $25.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,313,608 coins and its circulating supply is 161,313,608 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

