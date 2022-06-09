CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

