CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
