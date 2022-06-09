CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.20-$8.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 4,123,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,462. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

