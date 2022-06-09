CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 230,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,598. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.26.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.