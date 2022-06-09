Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cyxtera Technologies traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 459341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

