Dale Richard Foster Sells 1,282 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $48,395.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,474.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.