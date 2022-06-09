Dale Richard Foster Sells 1,718 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $64,854.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $48,395.50.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.77. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

