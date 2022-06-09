David J. Matlin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin purchased 10,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,071,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,920.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 193.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

