David L. Grinnell Sells 425 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAM opened at $332.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.08 and a 1 year high of $1,097.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.23 and a 200-day moving average of $413.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $28,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

