Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Hits $85.70 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.79 or 1.00011030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

