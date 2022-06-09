DEAPcoin Market Cap Hits $97.87 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $97.87 million and $7.50 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,614,234,898 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

