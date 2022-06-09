Decentral Games Price Hits $0.0558 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00398894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030931 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 523,259,505 coins and its circulating supply is 519,603,081 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

