Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 997,515 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Demand Brands (DMAN)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.