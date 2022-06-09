DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $29.81 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 4% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $187,507.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

