DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $15,268.14 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $15,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Claudia Ibarra sold 133 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $861.84.

On Friday, March 11th, Claudia Ibarra sold 320 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $4,656.00.

Shares of DMTK opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 13.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 86.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

