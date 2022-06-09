DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $15,268.14 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $15,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Claudia Ibarra sold 133 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $861.84.
- On Friday, March 11th, Claudia Ibarra sold 320 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $4,656.00.
Shares of DMTK opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $48.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 13.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 86.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
About DermTech (Get Rating)
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DermTech (DMTK)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.