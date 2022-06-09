Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

DWVYF remained flat at $$37.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

