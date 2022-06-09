Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Up 4.5%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 84,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,632,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $717.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 301.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

