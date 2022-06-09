Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target to €58.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BECTY stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Bechtle has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.20.
