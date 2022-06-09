Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target to €58.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BECTY stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Bechtle has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.