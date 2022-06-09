Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $90.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.87.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

