Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 155,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

