Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

