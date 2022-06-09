DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $138.12 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $138.12 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00191964 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010161 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.
- TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00332577 BTC.
- Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.
- Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.
DigitalBits Coin Profile
Buying and Selling DigitalBits
