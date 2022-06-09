DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 321,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,680,052 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

