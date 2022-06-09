DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 321,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,680,052 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.39.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
