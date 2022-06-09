DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading 0.4% Higher

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 50,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 6,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

