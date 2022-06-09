Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 7.7% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.71 and last traded at $253.61. 850,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,687,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.39.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $362,000.
