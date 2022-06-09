disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.13 million and $113,045.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00312533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.00440161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030660 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,140,832 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

