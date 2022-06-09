DMScript Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $17,763.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00224061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00419689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030295 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

